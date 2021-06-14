BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 541.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after buying an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

BTAI stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $932.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.10.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTAI has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

