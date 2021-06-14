Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $44.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

