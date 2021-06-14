BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Perficient were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Perficient by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Perficient by 26.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 289,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 93.8% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,697 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 723.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PRFT. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $76.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

