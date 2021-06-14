BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $351,000 Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,533 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,190,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $431,370 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $988.18 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UUUU. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

