BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 9,258 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 848,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 802,865 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 479,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after buying an additional 362,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $11.76 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

