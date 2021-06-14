Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $662,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $30,294,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 939,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of BWA opened at $52.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

