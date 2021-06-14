BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 6,806 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.95 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

