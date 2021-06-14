Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 30,500 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,680 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $67,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,322 shares of company stock worth $1,928,253 over the last 90 days. 25.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $425.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

