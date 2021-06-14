Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.71% of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFJL. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Shares of TFJL stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46.

