The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth $73,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

