ProPhase Labs (PRPH) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) is one of 837 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ProPhase Labs to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProPhase Labs and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 ProPhase Labs Competitors 4616 17619 38797 766 2.58

ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.63%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.13%. Given ProPhase Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProPhase Labs is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProPhase Labs and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $14.51 million -$2.13 million -32.00 ProPhase Labs Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.61

ProPhase Labs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProPhase Labs. ProPhase Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhase Labs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs -0.93% 12.01% 6.70% ProPhase Labs Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Volatility & Risk

ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhase Labs’ peers have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProPhase Labs beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; and offers SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and COVID-19 viral mutation PCR tests through saliva and nasal swab methods, as well as other respiratory pathogen panel testing services, including Influenza A and B, and others. It serves consumer products companies, as well as large national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

