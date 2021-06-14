The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,758 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 369,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

