NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $65.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.53. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Truist upped their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

