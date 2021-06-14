The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $106,000 in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $123,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $2,437,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,040 shares of company stock worth $3,161,744. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a market cap of $782.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.