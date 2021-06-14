The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,005 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

GFI opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.71. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

