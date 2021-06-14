The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Several research firms have commented on IBTX. Truist upped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.