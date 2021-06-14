Swiss National Bank Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 8,917.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $82.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.02. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

