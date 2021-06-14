BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 651,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGC Partners stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.85. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

