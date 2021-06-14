Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in James River Group were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($4.13). The business had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

