Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $56.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,325,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $31,660,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after acquiring an additional 489,780 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.