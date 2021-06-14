Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce sales of $24.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $25.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $112.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $120.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $330.62 million, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $386.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78).

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $169.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.17. Zai Lab has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Zai Lab news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,150.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,116 shares of company stock worth $46,024,019 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,865,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,837,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

