Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:NQP opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.