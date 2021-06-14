Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the May 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,731,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.88 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.95 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

