United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $130.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.63.

NYSE:UPS opened at $203.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

