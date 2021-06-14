Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,199 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLF. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

GOLF opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $54.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

