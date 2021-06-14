Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Seaboard were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Seaboard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seaboard by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 4.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Seaboard by 0.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,770.99 on Monday. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,624.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3,945.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,265.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

