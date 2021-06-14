Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,613 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $452,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,692.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $983,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,204,416.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,000 shares of company stock worth $28,609,850. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $91.37 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

