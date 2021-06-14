Analysts Anticipate Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce sales of $207.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.80 million and the highest is $208.90 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $192.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $833.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $822.90 million to $843.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,593 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

