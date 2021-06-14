Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $261.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $203.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.10. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $99.59 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

