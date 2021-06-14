Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 52.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after buying an additional 141,324 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KURA opened at $22.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.29 and a quick ratio of 24.29.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

