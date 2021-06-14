Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.87 Million Holdings in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of ATN International worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of ATNI opened at $48.54 on Monday. ATN International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $772.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.68 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $124.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.89%.

ATN International Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

