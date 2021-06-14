Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,963 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Conduent were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 3.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNDT opened at $8.15 on Monday. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

