Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 48.2% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at about $973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,295,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 629,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,593.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,121 shares of company stock worth $954,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.