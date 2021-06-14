Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHT stock opened at $70.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.67. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $976.30 million, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

