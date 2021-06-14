Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,399,000 after buying an additional 2,715,588 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,716,376 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,098 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 733,738 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,380,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 681,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 106,058 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

