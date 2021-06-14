Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Steelcase worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $18,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 125,795 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Steelcase by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $14.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.