Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Sells $9,975,284.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ VITL opened at $21.65 on Monday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $865.24 million and a PE ratio of 83.27.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
