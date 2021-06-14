Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Sells $9,975,284.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $21.65 on Monday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $865.24 million and a PE ratio of 83.27.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

