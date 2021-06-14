Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Quotient Technology worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $55,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,535 shares of company stock worth $640,631 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.93. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

