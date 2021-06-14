Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,170 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 146.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 84,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of SBSI opened at $42.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

