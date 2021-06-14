CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $147,123.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,544,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,649,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $116,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,164,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,267 shares of company stock valued at $9,403,147. Insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $122.66 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

