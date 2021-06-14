The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II Sells 500,000 Shares

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BX stock opened at $95.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.76.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 383,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 31,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.