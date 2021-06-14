Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,939 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

