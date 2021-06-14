Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 2,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $25.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.09. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

