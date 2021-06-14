Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.