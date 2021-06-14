Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Evolent Health worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $204,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $1,236,457. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

