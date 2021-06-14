Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,184 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Appian by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APPN stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 1.73. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.92.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

