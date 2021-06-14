Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,798,000 after acquiring an additional 234,533 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Itron by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 810,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,807,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Itron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $98.71 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,641 shares of company stock valued at $338,833. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

