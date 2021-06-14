Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $627,000 Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $996,800. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $24.18 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

