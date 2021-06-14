Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Jamf by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 935,872 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Jamf by 496.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 815,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after acquiring an additional 678,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Jamf by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 558,486 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Jamf by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 451,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Jamf by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 406,372 shares during the period.

Jamf stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.28.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,033.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $243,140.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,865.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,736 shares of company stock worth $4,245,148 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

