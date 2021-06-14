Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVDL. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $449.19 million, a PE ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

